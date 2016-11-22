Thanksgiving Day community dinners

Gary Guacheno, a volunteer assisting with the Salvation Army Thanksgiving food disbursement Monday morning, places a turkey into a box as he prepares it to be given to one of the holiday meal recipients.

Photo by Mike Chacanaca

BISHOP – Bishop VFW Post No. 8988 is holding its community Thanksgiving dinner from noon-3 p.m. Thursday at 484 Short St. To donate and for information, call 873-5770 or 920-0106.

The Salvation Army Annual Community Thanksgiving dinner will be at 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday at 621 W. Line St. Donations accepted; call (760) 872-2124 for more information.

LONE PINE – The Comrades of Lone Pine VFW Post No. 8036 and Auxiliary will be hosting at community Thanksgiving dinner from 2-5 p.m., 481 S. Main St. Delivery will be available in the Lone Pine/Alabama Hills area, call (760) 876-4423. Donations accepted, all are welcome.