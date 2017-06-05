Suspects wanted for theft incident

In March of 2017, the Inyo Sheriff’s Office received a report of a home invasion/robbery in Lone Pine. The victim was assaulted and his residence was burglarized. Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators conducted a thorough investigation and learned Oscar Alvarado, Emilio Orozco, Jeffery Barnes and Mario Torres were involved. Oscar Alvarado and Emilio Orozco were arrested Friday June 2nd without incident; Barnes and Torres are still outstanding.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jeffrey Barnes and Mario Torres – both are considered armed and dangerous.

Torres is a 29-year-old male subject with black hair and dark brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for robbery, burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime. His last known residence was in Lone Pine.

Barnes is a 30-year-old male subject with blond hair and brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for robbery, burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime. His last known residence was in Bishop.

Anyone with any information that can assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Inyo County Sheriff's Office at (760) 878-0383. Callers may remain anonymous.