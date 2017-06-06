Suspect from Saturday's high-speed chase apprehended

On June 5, at about 9:44 a.m., California Highway Patrol Bishop Communication Center received a call from two female hikers who reported a solo white male on the Lower Rock Creek Trail without a shirt or shoes and had a disheveled look. The person matched the description of the suspect who was involved in a pursuit with Bishop CHP units on June 3. Multiple personnel from the Mono County Sheriff's Department and Bishop CHP Area office responded to the location.

Two personnel from Mono County Sheriff's Department located the suspect just off of the Lower Rock Creek Trail about 3 1/2 miles from the bottom of the trail. With a CHP helicopter overhead, two Mono County deputies were able to take the suspect into custody at 11:10 a.m. Additional personnel from Mono County Sheriff's Department and Bishop CHP Area arrived on scene. Due to the suspect being dehydrated and had suffered injuries to his feet, the CHP helicopter airlifted the suspect to a waiting deputy who transported him to Northern Inyo Hospital. CHP personnel took custody of the suspect who was positively identified as the suspect from a pursuit on June 3. The suspect was booked into Mono County Jail for multiple violations and an outstanding warrant.