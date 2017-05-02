Supervisors asked to consider opposing AHCA

The newly resurfaced American Health Care Act, if passed by Congress, would eliminate 1,800 Inyo County residents from Medi-Cal services for health and behavioral health services, according to Jean Turner, Inyo County Health and Human Services director, in addition to negatively impacting funding for In-Home Supportive Services.

In an item placed on the agenda for the Inyo County board of supervisors meeting this morning, Turner is asking the board to consider supporting the California State Association of Counties and related associations in their opposition to the AHCA and communicate that position to Congressman Paul Cook.

The board of supervisors is set to consider the request during its regular meeting beginning at 10 a.m. today in the Board of Supervisors Room, Count Administrative Center, 224 N. Edwards, in Independence.