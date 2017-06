Inyo County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Jeffrey Barnes on June 11 while in custody at the Inyo County Jail for attempted murder in connection with the May 23 shooting in Lone Pine, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

On June 13 Barnes was arraigned and officially charged. Bail has been set at $770,000.

For more details on this story, see today's (June 15) edition of The Inyo Register.