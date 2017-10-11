Subject arrested after allegedly setting mobilehome on fire

Inyo County Sheriff’s Dispatch received notification on Sunday at approximately 6 p.m. of a motorhome/brush fire west of Olancha at the base of the foothills.

Members of Olancha Volunteer Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire responded to the area and located a fire burning near a new motorhome. While attempting to extinguish the fire, a male subject exited the motorhome and assaulted a firefighter. Law enforcement was dispatched to the area, and the subject barricaded himself inside the motorhome. The area was evacuated and law enforcement surveilled through the night.

On Monday, Sheriff’s Investigators obtained a search warrant for the motorhome.

The Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail (consisting of Inyo Sheriff, Bishop Police Department, Mono Sheriff's Department and Olancha medics) responded to the area to serve the warrant. Upon arrival of the SED Team, the subject once again barricaded himself inside the motorhome. After approximately 30 minutes of trying to get the subject to come out of the motorhome, the subject set the motorhome on fire. The motorhome was fully engulfed within minutes and the subject eventually exited the motorhome and took off on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the subject was captured and transported to an awaiting ambulance.

Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are conducting the arson investigation for the wildland fire and an arson investigator has been requested to determine the cause and origin of the motorhome fire. The suspect has not been positively identified yet and further information will be released when his identity has been confirmed. The suspect was transported to Southern Inyo Hospital and was flown out of the area to a burn center for injuries sustained.