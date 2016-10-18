Street-sweeping strategies

To keep out of the way of the sweeper:

• Don’t park on the west and north sides of city streets on Wednesdays while crews sweep that side of the street. The north and west sides of the streets have odd-numbered addresses.

• Don’t park on the east and south sides of city streets on Thursdays while crews sweep that side of the street. The east and south sides of the streets have even-numbered addresses.

For more information contact city of Bishop Public Works at publicworks@cityofbishop.com or (760) 873-8458.