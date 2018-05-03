STATE ROUTE 168W- BISHOP CREEK WORK ZONE - ONE-WAY TRAFFIC CONTROL

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will be repairing a culvert on State Route 168W- Bishop Creek today from 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m today (May 3). One-way traffic control will be in place to allow travelers to slowly pass through the area.

Caltrans will use flaggers, alternating east and westbound traffic past the repair site. Expect short traffic delays.

The traveling public is advised to drastically slow down and proceed with caution. The safety of our crews, and that of other responders, is very important. Inattentiveness on the road can have tragic consequences.

For the latest highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).