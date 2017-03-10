Stabbing occurs in Bishop area

A stabbing incident occurred in the Bishop area Thursday night resulting in one arrest and one victim being flown out of the area for medical treatment.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Dispatch received an emergency 911 Thursday night at 7:15 p.m. in reference to a neighbor dispute that escalated into a stabbing.

According to the reporting party, who was also determined to be the suspect, an argument over personal property resulted in a male neighbor being stabbed with a kitchen knife.

Marie Deflon, a 58 year old woman from Bishop, was arrested and booked under the following charge: assault with a deadly weapon (felony). Bail has been set at $25,000. Sheriff's deputies were assisted by the Bishop police department and the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was initially transported to Northern Inyo Hospital; however due to the severity of the injury, was flown out of the area for further medical care.