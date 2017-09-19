Sports slate
FOOTBALL
Friday, Sept. 22
Silver Valley JV/V at Bishop, 4/7 p.m.
Lone Pine at Desert Christian, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29
Yosemite JV/V at Bishop, 4/7 p.m.
Mammoth at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Lee Vining at Bishop, 5 p.m.
Lone Pine at Vasquez, 5 p.m.
Beatty at Big Pine, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Mammoth at Bishop, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Big Pine at Lee Vining, 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22
Lone Pine at Desert Christian, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Big Pine at Baker, 4 p.m.
Kern Valley at Bishop, 4 p.m.
Mammoth at Lone Pine, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28
Bishop at Rosamond, 4 p.m.
Vasquez at Lone Pine, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Thursday, Sept. 21
Bishop at Desert, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25
Rosamond at Bishop, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28
Bishop at Kern Valley, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Desert at Bishop, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5
Bishop at Rosamond, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Kern Valley at Bishop, 2 p.m.
Cross Country
Thursday, Sept. 22
Bishop at Mammoth Invitational, TBD
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Bishop at High Desert League Invitational at California City, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Bishop at Kern Valley, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Rosamond at Bishop, 3 p.m.
Category: