Shoplifter arrested following pursuit

According to a press release posted on the CHP Bishop Facebook page Friday, a shoplifting incident was reported at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday at Bishop Vons. According to the release, shortly after the incident was reported to law enforcement, "the vehicle reportedly associated with the shoplifting was located traveling northbound on US-6 in the area of Wye Road by an Inyo County Sheriffs Deputy. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, and a vehicle pursuit ensued as the vehicle began an attempt to evade capture. The fleeing vehicle accelerated northbound on US-6 and upon reaching Dixon Lane attempted to make a left turn onto westbound Dixon Lane. The driver failed to negotiate the turn and crashed through the fence line and into a large downed tree northwest of the intersection.

"Officers from CHP and Bishop PD responded to the scene. CHP conducted a collision investigation and ultimately placed the driver of the fleeing vehicle under arrest for allegedly driving under the influence and driving without a license. The driver was subsequently released to the Inyo County Sheriffs Deputy and booked for attempting to evade. Bishop PD also arrested one of the vehicle’s passengers as a result of their investigation regarding the shoplifting incident."