Sheriff candidates Hollowell, Nicholson square off

The two men running to be the next Inyo County sheriff claim they can both improve the current department. They differ significantly in how they say they will accomplish that goal.

Current Inyo County Deputy Josh Nicholson is direct in what he claims he will bring to the job of sheriff if elected. He told nearly 60 people at a candidate night in Independence that voters have the choice between “two vastly different candidates” in him and current Inyo County Undersheriff Jeff Hollowell.

For more on this story see today's (Thursday, May 3) edition of The Inyo Register.