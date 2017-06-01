Scenes from the Mule Days parade 2017

Miya Roccoforce leads Daisy in Saturday’s Mule Days parade, one of two mules that belonged to the late Dr. Carl Lind. The empty saddle on the mule is in memory of Lind, who was a Mule Days committee member for more than 40 years. Riding in the cart drawn by the mule is, from left, Colleen Dickinson, Lyndy Milici and Toby Dickinson. The Dickinsons were neighbors of Lind. Seetoday's edition (June 1) of The Inyo Register for more photos from the 2017 Mule Days parade.

Photo by Mike Chacanaca