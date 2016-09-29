Scanner chatter: Suspected active shooter taken into custody at Bishop Union High School

Law enforcement officers were in pursuit of a suspected active shooter this morning (Thursday) that ended up being taken into custody inside the main building of Bishop Union High School, according to scanner reports.

The shooting occurred at the Sierra Trailer Park off on South Warren. The suspect ran on foot to the high school, which was placed on lock down. The scanner reports then indicated that a suspect was taken into custody in the main building of the school. Several law enforcement officers still were on scene at the high school at 11 a.m. Officers apparently were searching for the gun used in the shooting. Ambulance service was not dispatched.