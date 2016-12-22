Robotic surgery has arrived

Dr. Allison Robinson, a general surgeon at Northern Inyo Hospital, talks about the capabilities of the da Vinci robotic surgical system during a reception Tuesday, Dec. 20, at NIH. To her left is the robotic instrument that performs the surgery on the patient and on the right is the console where the surgeon sits and controls the arms of the robot. For more on the equipment and its use see today's (Dec. 22) edition of The Inyo Register.

Photo by Mike Chacanaca