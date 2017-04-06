Prepare for more rain

The National Weather Service is forecasting another atmospheric river to impact the Eastern Sierra and Owens Valley Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8. Rainfall amounts could reach 1.5 inches during this period with rainfall of one-half to eight-tenths likely from Bishop to Lone Pine. Depending on snow-levels, rain could accelerate snow melt in the southern Sierra and lead to flooding throughout the Owens Valley. Citizens are urged to take precautions accordingly.

In preparation of possible flooding conditions due to heavy rains or snow melt-off, Inyo County residents are reminded that the Inyo County Office of Emergency Services, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and Inyo County Road Department have strategically staged sand piles at several locations throughout the Owens Valley. These sand piles are accessible anytime to all Inyo County residents for emergency preparedness and response and will be replenished whenever possible.

BISHOP

Site 1: Back of the Bishop City Park near the Senior Center

Site 2: Bishop Fire Station 2 at West Line Street, west of Manor Market

Site 3: Bishop Fire Station 3 at SeeVee and U.S. Highway 395.

Site 4: Starlite Community Park

Site 5: Mustang Mesa-Mill Creek Road

BIG PINE

Big Pine Fire Station.

INDEPENDENCE

Inyo County Sheriff’s Facility on Clay Street

Inyo County Road Department on Mazourka Road

LONE PINE

Sand trap located on Whitney Portal Road West of the LA Aqueduct.