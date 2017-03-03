Weather and air quality conditions permitting, Bishop BLM and the Inyo National Forest fire crews will be conducting pile burning on the Lower Summer Meadow Unit near Green Creek Road today. Their target is 50 acres. This unit is south of Bridgeport and west of Highway 395. Smoke may be noticeable from Conway Summit, Bridgeport, Hwy 395, Conway Ranch Estates, Virginia Lakes Road, Lee Vining and June Mountain.

This project is focused on safely removing fuels to reduce fire hazard and risk in the summer months.

Pile burning may continue Saturday as well if the conditions continue to be favorable.