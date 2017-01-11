Phone problems plague local law enforcement
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
BISHOP, CA
Bishop Police Department dispatch reports that they, along with Bishop CHP and Inyo County Sheriff Department are experiencing "sporadic" problems with landline phones. As of 10:40 a.m. Bishop PD dispatch reported their landlines were not receiving calls, but they were getting calls made on cellular phones to 911. No information was available as to when the problem would be resolved and landline phone communications restored.
