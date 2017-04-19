Peace officers help retired CHP officer's daughter

The Eastern Sierra Peace Officers Association (ESPOA) was recently made aware of a family tragedy affecting one of its members. Retired Bishop California Highway Patrol Sergeant, Brian Biehl’s daughter suffered a massive heart attack and she is currently listed in critical condition at the University of Utah’s Cardiac Unit. While ESPOA is collectively sending thoughts of swift recovery, the organization also knows that there will be an enormous expense monetarily that the Biehl’s will be facing.

The ESPOA voted to accept donations for the Biehl family to help with expenses. Although the organization has been made aware of a current “GoFundMe” donation that has been set up, the ESPOA felt that as a 501(c)(3) organization, it would be able to offer the following:

Donations made are formally recognized as tax-deductions – this is important to the donor.

None of the donations would be kept by ESPOA; all donations received would go directly to the Biehl family; (GoFundMe keeps a portion of donations).

Anyone who is interested in donating through ESPOA may mail a check to: ESPOA, PO Box 101, Independence, CA 93526. In the notation section of the check please write “Biehl Family”.

Cards of encouragement can be mailed to the following address:

University of Utah Cardiac Unit

Attn: Ashley Biehl, Room 2221

50 North Medical Drive

Salk Lake City, UT 84132