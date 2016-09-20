Owens River Fire update (Sept 20)

The Owens River Fire is 6,050 acres and 20 percent contained.

Monday, fire behavior moderated. However, winds continue to challenge containment lines. Crews responded to a handful of small spot fires this Monday afternoon along the southeast and northeast flanks, which air resources and crews on the ground were able to contain. Crews also made good progress on containing and mopping up along the western flank, which was very active in the past few days.

Monday night, crews remained focused on containing these spot fires as well as strengthening firelines, patrolling, and mopping up where possible.

The weather forecast for the coming days will remain hot and dry, with potential winds. These conditions will continue to test containment lines.

Four uninhabited outbuildings, several pieces of heavy equipment, and a vehicle were destroyed during the initial response.

The fire is burning along Owens River Road near Clark Canyon, east of Highway 395 in sagebrush and Jeffrey pine, and annual grasses.

The Big Springs Campground, Clark Canyon (a popular climbing area), and nearby ranches and developments have been evacuated. The Owens River Road and the Whitmore Springs Roads are closed and visitors are advised to avoid the Bald Mountain Road as well. For your and fire crew safety, please avoid the fire area.

Smoke is visible from locations throughout the Highway 395 corridor including Mammoth Lakes, June Lake, and Lee Vining. It will settle in the valleys at night under the cool inversion layer.

There are 11 hand crews, 48 engines, seven helicopters, six dozers, and seven water tenders assigned to the fire. There are 536 people assigned to the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.