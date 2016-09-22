Owens River Fire continues to burn in Mono County

The Owens River Fire is 5,443 acres and is 43% contained.

Wednesday was cool and cloudy with isolated showers over the fire area and fire behavior was minimal with isolated areas of smoldering. Crews continued mop up today, concentrating their efforts along the western flank and near structures and developments. Crews are gridding for hot spots 200 ft. interior of the line and are aided by infrared maps that help direct them to areas that retain heat.

A cold front passage with significant winds was anticipated to come in after midnight Thursday morning. Crews will patrol the fireline and mop up if safe. Cooler temperatures are expected Thursday and into the weekend.

The fire is located along Owens River Road, east of Highway 395, and south of Bald Mountain.

The Big Springs Campground, Clark Canyon, and nearby ranches and developments have been evacuated. The Owens River Road is closed and visitors are advised to stay out of the roads east of Highway 395 from Bald Mountain Road south to Antelope Springs Road. For your and fire crew safety, please avoid the fire area.

There are 16 hand crews, 48 engines, 7 helicopters, 6 dozers, and 7 water tenders assigned to the fire. There are 636 people assigned to the incident.

The cost of the fire is estimated to be $2,000,000.00. The cause of the fire is under investigation.