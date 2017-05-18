NIH announces annual DAISY award honoree

Cynthia Dayhuff, registered nurse, Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s 2017 DAISY Award winner, with her nominator Pam Spector at Spector’s West Bishop home. Photo by Barbara Laughon/Northern Inyo Healthcare District.

Dayhuff was named the health care facility’s 2017 winner of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The recognition is part of an annual international program honoring nurses for clinical skills and compassionate care.

For more on the honoree, see today's (May 18) edition of The Inyo Register.