Mosquitos – Practical tips to reduce exposure

Heavy runoff in the Owens Valley will most likely contribute to an above-average mosquito season. Local officials are already preparing - but mosquito bite prevention begins at home. County officials are urging residents and business owners to take an aggressive approach this year to reduce exposure to mosquitos.

Here are some practical tips that can benefit everyone:

Outside your home:

• Remove standing water where mosquitoes could lay eggs

• Once a week consider doing a mosquito elimination sweep of your property

Control mosquitoes inside your home

• Repair any damaged screens on windows or doors and keep doors shut at all times

• Use EPA-registered insect repellents

• Always use repellents as directed. The Center for Disease Control recommends that people look for these active ingredients: DEET; Picaridin; Oil of Lemmon Eucalyptus (OLE) or para-menthane-diol (PMD); or 2 undecanone

• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants

• Avoid dawn and dusk hours, as these tend to be the times when most mosquitos are active.

• If residents are outside during these times it is recommended that they treat items, such as boots, pants, long-sleeve shirts, socks, (as well as tents) with permethrin

In order to keep the mosquito population down in Inyo County, a community approach is recommended for Spring 2017 Mosquito Readiness.