Mosquito fogging event planned for Bishop, Independence

Mosquito control applications will be performed in the Bishop and Independence areas. Crews will be using truck mounted fogging equipment to control excessive adult mosquitoes.

Fogging operations are planned to start Wednesday, July 12, around 4 a.m. and be finished by 7 a.m., depending on weather. If it is too windy, fogging is not effective and will need to be postponed.

Extensive water spreading due to high runoff conditions has increased the number of biting mosquitoes throughout Inyo County. Residents are advised to protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outside particularly in the morning and evening hours.

Of the products registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, those containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, and some Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and Para-Menthane-Diol products provide longer-lasting protection.

Report mosquito problems to the Owens Valley Mosquito Abatement Program by calling: (760) 873-7853.