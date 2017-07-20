Mosquito fogging event planned for Bishop on Friday

Mosquito control applications will be performed in the Laws area on Friday, July 21. Crews will be using truck mounted fogging equipment to control excessive adult mosquitoes.

Fogging operations are planned to start around 4 a.m. and be finished by 5:30 a.m., depending on weather. If it is too windy or temperatures are too cold, fogging is not effective and will need to be postponed.

Extensive water spreading due to high runoff conditions has increased the number of biting mosquitoes in the area's communities. Residents can protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing long pants and long sleeved shirts when they are outside particularly in the morning and evening hours.

Of the products registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, those containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, and some Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and Para-Menthane-Diol products provide longer-lasting protection.

Report mosquito problems to the Owens Valley Mosquito Abatement Program by calling (760) 873-7853.