Mosquito control applications planned for Lone Pine area

Mosquito control applications will be performed in the Lone Pine area east of town and the outlying rural areas. Crews will be using truck-mounted fogging equipment to control excessive adult mosquitoes.

Fogging operations are planned to start Friday, June 2, around 5 a.m. and be finished by 7 a.m., depending on weather. If it is too windy, fogging will not work and will need to be postponed.

Increased water spreading has increased the number of biting mosquitoes in county communities. County officials advise residents should protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing long pants and long sleeved shirts when you are outside particularly in the morning and evening hours.

Of the products registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), those containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, and some Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and Para-Menthane-Diol products provide longer-lasting protection.

Please report mosquito problems to the Owens Valley Mosquito Abatement Program by calling: (760) 873-7853.