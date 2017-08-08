More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile

The Owens Valley Mosquito Abatement Program has confirmed that mosquito samples trapped last week again tested positive for West Nile virus.

These samples were collected near Bishop, but in a different location than previous positive samples. Following swift and decisive action from OVMAP, mosquito populations in the area where positive samples were previously collected were too small to find the minimum sample size of 25 mosquitos required for testing.

For more on this story, see today's (Aug. 8) edition of The Inyo Register.