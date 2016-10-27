Massage therapist arrested for alleged sexual battery

This morning law enforcement officers with the Bishop Police Department, Inyo County Sheriff’s office and District Attorney’s office served a search warrant at the office of Karl Chang – Massage Therapy and Acupuncture – on High School Street in Bishop.

The investigation and search warrant was in response to allegations by more than one patient of inappropriate conduct during scheduled therapy sessions. Chang was subsequently arrested and booked into the Inyo County Jail charged with multiple counts of sexual battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about these allegations or this investigation is encouraged to contact the Bishop Police Department in person or person or by telephoning (760) 873-5866.