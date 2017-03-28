Lone Pine softball wins at home

The Lone Pine varsity softball team won a home game Saturday against Desert Christian by a final score of Lone Pine 12, Desert Christian 5.

Pitching for the Lady Eagles were Juliann Jones and Celia Ray. Jones spent five innings inside the pitcher’s circle during which time she struck out eight Desert Christian batters and allowed no hits. Ray pitched for two innings striking out three and allowing five hits.

Batting: Jones 3-4, 2 HRs, 3 RBIs; Ray 1-4, Daisy Gutierrez 3-4; Jessianne Joiner 3-4, RBI; Mariah Button 2-3, 3B, 4 RBIs; Sarah Daughtry 1-1, Taylor Corona 1-4; Shelby Chavez 2-4, RBI; Berenice Gutierrez RBI; Rebecca Tsosie 1-2

The Lady Eagles will take the field at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in Lone Pine for a game against Bishop Union High School.

For more on local sports, including a story on the Lady Broncos softball team, plus baseball and softball schedules, see today's (March 28) edition of The Inyo Register.