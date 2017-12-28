Lone Pine ready to party like it's 2018

The place to be for New Year’s Eve this Sunday is the Lone Pine Veterans of Foreign Wars’ “East Coast Toast,” where a fun and conveniently early party is set Dec. 31.

“We ring in the New Year when the New Yorkers do, at midnight on the East Coast, which is 9 (p.m.) here,” Mel Joseph, who helps manage the VFW cantina, said.

The party is set to begin at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at the VFW Post, located at 481 S. Main St. in Lone Pine. The post will provide drink specials, hors d’ oeuvres, party favors and a champagne toast at 9 p.m. Providing musical entertainment for the evening will be DJ and Karaoke master Gracie Gonzales who is returning again this year from Victorville for the party.