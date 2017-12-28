Lone Pine ready to party like it's 2018
Thursday, December 28, 2017
BISHOP, CA
The place to be for New Year’s Eve this Sunday is the Lone Pine Veterans of Foreign Wars’ “East Coast Toast,” where a fun and conveniently early party is set Dec. 31.
“We ring in the New Year when the New Yorkers do, at midnight on the East Coast, which is 9 (p.m.) here,” Mel Joseph, who helps manage the VFW cantina, said.
The party is set to begin at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at the VFW Post, located at 481 S. Main St. in Lone Pine. The post will provide drink specials, hors d’ oeuvres, party favors and a champagne toast at 9 p.m. Providing musical entertainment for the evening will be DJ and Karaoke master Gracie Gonzales who is returning again this year from Victorville for the party.
