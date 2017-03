Competing in District 9 of the California High School Rodeo Association are local students, from left, Allison Inderbieten, Gage Garcia, Makenna Batchelder and Madalyn Batchelder.

Three of the four will be competing Friday and Saturday in the annual CHSRA Challenge of Champions in Plymouth. See the March 16 edition of The Inyo Register to read about these four student athletes.