Local sports slate (Dec. 13)

Basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Bishop JV Girls at Lee Vining, 5 p.m.

Lone Pine JV boys at Lee Vining, 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

Bishop JV boys at McFarland tournament, TBD

Lone Pine JV boys at Academy of Careers and Exploration, 3:30 p.m.

Lone Pine varisty girls at Academy of Careers and Exploration, 5 p.m.

Lone Pine varsity boys at Academy of Careers and Exploration, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Bishop JV boys at McFarland tournament, TBD

Soccer

Friday, Dec. 16

Bishop JV boys, varsity boys and girls at Garces tournament, TBD

Saturday, Dec. 17

Bishop JV boys, varsity boys and girls at Garces tournament, TBD