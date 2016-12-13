Local sports slate (Dec. 13)
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
BISHOP, CA
Basketball
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Bishop JV Girls at Lee Vining, 5 p.m.
Lone Pine JV boys at Lee Vining, 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Bishop JV boys at McFarland tournament, TBD
Lone Pine JV boys at Academy of Careers and Exploration, 3:30 p.m.
Lone Pine varisty girls at Academy of Careers and Exploration, 5 p.m.
Lone Pine varsity boys at Academy of Careers and Exploration, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Bishop JV boys at McFarland tournament, TBD
Soccer
Friday, Dec. 16
Bishop JV boys, varsity boys and girls at Garces tournament, TBD
Saturday, Dec. 17
Bishop JV boys, varsity boys and girls at Garces tournament, TBD
