Lady Broncos basketball fall in overtime

PHOTO: Bishop’s Lauren Allen attempts to get into position for a shot at the basket during Friday’s game against Chaffee.

By Mike Chacanaca

Associate Editor

The Bishop Union High School girls varsity basketball team lost Friday’s home non-conference game against Chaffey High School in overtime by a score of 58-57.

The Lady Broncos trailed Chaffee the first half and returned for the second half determined to close the gap, which they did by tying the score, forcing the game into overtime. Despite their efforts, Chaffee was able to edge out the Lady Broncos by a single point to win the game.

Scoring for the Lady Broncos were Shawnau Johnson, 17 points, Laura Allen, 15 points, Drew Dondero, 10 points, Dejia Chavez, 9 points, Manese Braithwaite, 6 points, and Gracie Soto, 3 points.

The Lady Broncos will play at 4:30 p.m. Friday on their home court when they take on rival Kern Valley in a conference game.