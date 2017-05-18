Lady Broncos advance in post season play

The Bishop Union High School varsity softball team came from behind to win a first-round playoff game against Shafter Tuesday in Bishop.

Tied 6-6 at the end of the seventh inning, the Lady Broncos earned the win in an extra inning. As a courtesy runner, Lady Broncos Julie Cepeda secured the final run on a hit by Victoria Begay who hit the walk-off game-wining RBI.

For more on this story, see today's (May 18) edition of The Inyo Register.