LADWP rep to discuss commercial lease status

Jim Yannotta, the aqueduct manager for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, is expected to make a presentation regarding the agency’s business leases and permits in Inyo County to county supervisors at their meeting this morning. He scheduled to make his presentation at 11:30 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room, County Administrative Center, 224 N. Edwards, Independence.

For more details on the meeting see today's (Nov. 15) Register.