LADWP rep to discuss commercial lease status
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
BISHOP, CA
Jim Yannotta, the aqueduct manager for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, is expected to make a presentation regarding the agency’s business leases and permits in Inyo County to county supervisors at their meeting this morning. He scheduled to make his presentation at 11:30 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room, County Administrative Center, 224 N. Edwards, Independence.
