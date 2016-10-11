Karaoke contest winners

The winners of the seventh annual Lone Pine Film Festival’s Karaoke Contest show off the results of their vocal cords and talent – cash money. From left, Craig Shea of Yorba Linda came in third place, $25, Jesse Steele of Big Pine took first place, $100, and Jeff Mellard, of Oak Hills tokk the second-place spot, $50 Winner. The event was held on Saturday at the Mt. Whitney Restaurant in Lone Pine.

Photo provided by Ken Harrison