Karaoke contest winners
Tuesday, October 11, 2016
BISHOP, CA
The winners of the seventh annual Lone Pine Film Festival’s Karaoke Contest show off the results of their vocal cords and talent – cash money. From left, Craig Shea of Yorba Linda came in third place, $25, Jesse Steele of Big Pine took first place, $100, and Jeff Mellard, of Oak Hills tokk the second-place spot, $50 Winner. The event was held on Saturday at the Mt. Whitney Restaurant in Lone Pine.
Photo provided by Ken Harrison
