Inyo County recognized for solar effort

SolSmart, a program funded by the U.S. Department of Energy SunShot Initiative, is recognizing seven new cities and counties, including Inyo County, for making it faster, easier, and cheaper to go solar. These communities were honored this week at the National League of Cities City Summit in Pittsburgh.

Other communities that received a SolSmart Bronze designation included Charleston County, S. C., Perry, Iowa, Orlando, Fla., Pinecrest, Fla., and West Hollywood, Calif.

To achieve designation, these cities and counties took steps to reduce solar “soft costs,” which are non-hardware costs that can increase the time and money it takes to install a solar energy system. For example, Inyo County, California developed an expedited permitting process for small-scale solar energy systems and instituted a small-scale solar friendly zoning ordinance.