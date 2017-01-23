Inyo County offices to open at 10 a.m. today (Jan. 23); tribal offices will be closed

According to an email from the Inyo County administration, based on current weather and road conditions, all county offices and facilities will open late today, Monday, Jan. 23. Inyo County offices and facilities will open at 10 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. to allow county employees and the public seeking county services to avoid driving in possibly hazardous weather and road conditions early in the morning. The late opening does not apply to 24-hour facilities and emergency programs.

The following Bishop tribal entities will be closed today, Monday, Jan. 23:

Bishop Tribal Offices

Bishop Indian Head Start

Bishop Tribal Elders Closed/No Lunches Served

Tribal maintenance and public works will be working to clear areas for re-opening on Tuesday, January 24th.