Inyo County Board of Supervisors to vote on LADWP landfill lease today (Jan. 17)

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will consider a lease agreement with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power for the Bishop-Sunland Landfill, and while county officials feel the lease is less than ideal, LADWP officials say the 53 new lease terms are necessary.

The supervisors will vote on the lease today during the 10 a.m. meeting, which will take place in the Board of Supervisors Room, County Administrative Center, 224 N. Edwards St. in Independence.

The new lease and its terms could increase costs to the county substantially.

