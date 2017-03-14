Inyo County Board of Supervisors to hear presentation on mining

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will be meeting at 10 a.m. today for a regular meeting. During the meeting the board is scheduled to hear a presentation on county mining, a recent decision by the Bureau of Land Management and what it might mean to the local industry.

The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St.

For more on the presentation, see today's (March 14) edition of The Inyo Register.