Inyo County accepting applications for Medical Care Committee membership

The application period for seven two-year terms on the Inyo County Emergency Medical Care Committee has been extended to Thursday, Feb. 23. The committee is comprised of pre-hospital medical care providers and people who are interested in how emergency medical services are provided in local communities and are willing to help improve the training, support, and quality of those services. The available terms expire Dec. 31, 2018.

Individuals interested in serving on the Inyo County Emergency Medical Care Committee are asked to submit their requests for appointment on or before 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, to the Board of Supervisors at P.O. Box N, Independence, CA 93526.