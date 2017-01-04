Inmate identified

The inmate who passed away at the Inyo County jail on Dec. 24, 2016, was 46 year old Theresa Hooper of Bishop. A press release from Inyo County District Attorney Thomas Hardy states that Hooper had been serving a sentence for misdemeanor offenses at the time of her death.

An autopsy was conducted on Dec. 30, by a medical examiner from the office of the Orange County Coroner in Santa Ana. The cause of death has not been established, pending the completion of toxicological tests. Results from these tests may not be received for several weeks. The medical examiner verbally reported to the District Attorney Investigator that there were no signs of physical trauma.

While the investigation remains ongoing, it still appears that no foul play was involved in Hooper’s death.

Hardy stated that further updates will be provided when additional information is available.