Indian Fire update

The Inyo National Forest reported today (Aug. 10) that the Indian Fire, which appears to have been caused by lightning, has burned 613 acres in the Golden Trout Wilderness north of the Jordon Hot Springs at 8,400 feet. There is zero percent containment.

On Wednesday, the fire showed growth to the north and east and backed down and crossed the Red Rock Creek drainage on the east side. Fire behavior includes creeping, smoldering, and backing between dead and down trees with moderate uphill runs when slope and fuels align. Additionally, short range spotting was observed, which encouraged the fire’s spread.

Aerial resources continue to check the fire’s growth during the day. Today (Aug. 10), two crews are being inserted to scout potential safe containment lines. Crews will look to trail systems and natural barriers that can be used for containment.

The fire is burning in the 2002 McNally Fire footprint. Snags (standing dead or dying trees) present a substantial safety concern for fire crews and they will not be working in areas that are unsafe because of these snags. There is currently no threat to life or property.

The forest has implemented an emergency closure of the following trails due to the fire and the substantial hazard created by falling snags:

· Casa Vieja to Red Rock Meadow via Jordon Hot Springs

· Casa Vieja to Red Rock Meadow via Lost Trout Creek (Beer Keg Meadow)

· Red Rock Meadow to Templeton Cow Camp

· Red Rock Meadow to Little Whitney Meadow

Fire crews are using Jordon Hot Springs for fire operations. Smoke is visible and drifting into the southern Owens Valley near Olancha as well as areas throughout the southern Sierra.