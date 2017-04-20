The Imagination Lab has events going on throughout the weekend
Thursday, April 20, 2017
BISHOP, CA
The Imagination Lab invites the community to three special events this weekend.
In honor of National Poetry Month, “Dead Poets Society” will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21. Discussion will follow. Participants are asked to bring a favorite poem to share.
In celebration of Earth Day, “Before the Flood” (created by Leonardo DiCaprio) will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday, also followed by discussion.
On April 23, Sunday, at 3 p.m., Shira Dubrovner will be talking about the Mammoth Film Festival, which she founded two years ago.
For more details, see today's (April 20) edition of The Inyo Register.
Category: