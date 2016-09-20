Illinois couple arrested in Bishop

On Monday, September 19, 2016, at approximately 9:45 a.m., the Bishop Police Department received a call requesting assistance to the Denny’s Restaurant for a male and female couple refusing to pay their bill and arguing with staff, according to a press release from the Bishop police Department.

The primary officer soon met with the male suspect and learned the female had driven away moments earlier. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle the two suspects were using had been stolen out of Texas. The male suspect resisted the detention but was soon taken into custody.

Assisting officers canvassed for the stolen vehicle and the female suspect. She and the stolen vehicle were soon located.

As a result of this investigation, Joseph Daniel Laskach, age 29, and Jessica Ann Taylor, age 28, both of Illinois, were taken into custody and booked on felony counts: 10851(a) VC Vehicle Theft and 182(A)(1) PC Conspiracy to Commit Crime.

Laskach was also charged with: 69 PC Obstruct and Resisting an Executive Officer; 148.9(A) PC Providing a False Name to a Police Officer; 11377(A) H&S Possession of a Controlled Substance and 11364 H&S Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.

Both suspects were transported to the Inyo County Jail.

The investigation is continuing at this time, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Bishop Police Department at (760) 873-5866.