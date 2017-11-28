Holiday happenings set for Saturday

The Bishop Christmas Parade begins 4:30 p.m. at High Country Lumber and heads north on Main Street, ending at Bishop City Park for the official tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Then, stroll downtown for the Street of Lights Party. Visit local shops to get a head start on holiday shopping and have your map stamped to win great prizes in the huge raffle. Raffle will be at 8:30 p.m. at City Park. Visit Santa next to Perry’s Italian Cafe from 6-8 p.m. Free refreshments, caroling, fire rings and Santa. For more information, (760) 873-8405.

The Christmas tree in Bishop City Park was lit last year to the delight of a large crowd that gathered around it following the lighted Christmas parade.

Photo by Mike Chacanaca