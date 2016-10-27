History conference set for this weekend

The first ever Eastern Sierra History Conference is set for this weekend, and with 20 different local speakers, the event is sure to be packed with facts, folklore and perhaps a few tall tales from the Eastern Sierra’s past.

The Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association will host the two-day event, which will take place Friday and Saturday at the Tallman Pavilion at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds in Bishop, with field trips to follow on Sunday.

Twenty speakers, each with their own realm of expertise, will cover a wide variety of topics throughout the two day conference.

Some of the topics are Eastern Sierra ski culture, including race and rope-tows, local Native American history and petroglyph art, climbing history, mining history, women prospectors of the 1800s, the Owens Lake, the “Violent History of the Serene Alabama Hills,” the water saga and many other subjects.

The conference will cover the entire region, however a special focus will be placed on Inyo County in honor of the sesquicentennial.

The first two days of the conference will feature lectures from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with a dinner to follow Saturday evening at 6 p.m. Sunday, there will be field trips.

Tickets are $125 for a two-day pass, $65 for Friday only, $85 for Saturday only, which includes dinner. The field trips on Sunday may have a small additional charge. Student discounts are available over the phone at (760) 873-2411. Tickets can be purchases online at esiaonline.org.