Attending an “Alice in Wonderland” themed Halloween party on Sunday in Bishop were Beau McGraw, White Rabbit, Tawni Romero, Cheshire Cat, Britlin Gillespie, Tweedle Dumb, Sarah Gillespie, Tweedle Dee, Andrea Johle, Queen of Hearts, Lindy Butler, dark Alice and Alisa Morley, The Mad Hatter.

Photo courtsey of Cyndi Rottner