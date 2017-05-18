Fly a kite for mental health awareness

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. In recognition of this, Inyo County Health and Human Services, in partnership with The Wellness Center, is hosting two events, one in Bishop and one in Lone Pine.

“Part of bringing awareness to mental health is so that people can have the courage to seek treatment and not let it go for so long,” said Gail Zwier, director of Behavioral Health for The Wellness Center. “When someone has cancer, people rally around them and give them support but when someone has a mental health issue, they tend to stay in the dark and tough it out. There’s a real stigma attached but we want to let people know that there is treatment and recovery is possible. That is so important.”

The Bishop event will take place from 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 19, in the back of the city park, in the baseball field.

The Lone Pine event will take place from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the Lone Pine Sports Complex.

For more on these events see today's (May 18) edition of The Inyo Register.