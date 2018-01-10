Flu hits Bishop areav

Northern Inyo Healthcare District CEO Dr. Kevin Flanigan said Monday that last week three to six people were admitted into the hospital because of the flu.

“That’s actually quite a few people who were so sick that they had to be admitted,” Flanigan said. “And these patients are from the community.”

Flanigan said it’s influenza season and the number one way of prevention is getting a flu shot.

“And if you have a cough, don’t share it with anyone,” Flanigan said. “Cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve.”

Flanigan said that those who do get sick should not go to work or go to school.

“If you are sick, stay away from others,” he said, adding that infants and the elderly are particularly susceptible to influenza. “Stay home and drink lots of fluids.”

Flanigan said this year’s strain of flu is problematic because it is making people more sick than a typical flu. He said researches who develop flu vaccines are “making their best guess at what the next year’s strain will be. We have the right vaccine but it is very contagious.”

The CDC recommends the following as ways to prevent flu:

• Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

• While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

• If you are sick with flu-like illness, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.)

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.